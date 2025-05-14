What I’d do now with this top share tip

At first sight, international hotel chains look reasonably insulated from US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars. After all, the services provided do not cross international boundaries and most supplies such as food, furnishings and linen are sourced domestically. However, no business is completely isolated from the real world.

Business and personal travel took a hefty knock during the pandemic and the hotel trade has struggled to recover slowly. The last thing that any hospitality business needs right now is further disruption.

On that basis, things are not going at all badly at Marriott International Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR). Net income increased 16% to $665 million in the first three months of this year on total revenue 4.8% higher at nearly $6.3 billion. The hotel chain said that "continued travel demand" supported "strong" earnings. Diluted earnings per share jumped 24% to $2.39.

In an impressive expansion to its estate of 9,500 hotels, Marriott added 12,200 rooms in the latest quarter, just over half being in international markets where revenue per available room is growing more strongly – up 5.9% compared with 3.3% in the home territory of the United States and Canada for the Maryland-based operator.

Alas, Marriott may not find it so easy to fill those extra rooms over the rest of this year. It now reports "somewhat softer expectations" in North America. This will reduce expected growth in revenue per available room from 2-4% to 1.5-3.5%.

That may seem a fairly modest reduction in what is a fairly broad range, but this is a key measurement of how well any hotel chain is faring and the impact on total revenue and profits will be greater. Projections for gross fee revenue for the whole of 2025 have been slashed by $5 billion to less than $5.5 billion.

Chief executive Anthony Capuano remains bullish about sustainable, long-term growth despite the global economic uncertainty. He points to “our industry-leading global portfolio” that includes the Ritz-Carlton and Westin brands.

Marriott is indeed reasonably insulated from any reaction to Trump’s cavalier attitude towards foreign countries. It has not been associated with the Trump administration and its name does not automatically throw up feelings of anti-American aversion.

However, the tailing off of the North American operations is worrying. It is in Canada that the strongest emotions have naturally been stirred, and the recent meeting between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has done nothing to alleviate those tensions. If anything, feelings are running higher now than before.

Marriott shares peaked at $304 in early February but were among the first to start falling as the tariff wars loomed and they dropped as low as $211 over the next two months, a fall of around 30% and something of an overreaction.