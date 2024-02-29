eyeQ: what to do with dividend stock Aviva?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Aviva Trading signal: strategic long-term model Model value: 425.28p Fair Value Gap (premium/discount to Model Value): +4.92% Model relevance: 81% Data correct on 29 February 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Aviva shares are up around 8% from the mid-February lows. A number of analysts have started to upgrade the UK insurance sector, attracted by the high dividend yields on offer. Fair enough. Company fundamentals are important. But after a prolonged period when bottom-up analysis was the only thing that mattered for Aviva (LSE:AV.)’s share price, note that macro conditions have reasserted themselves. eyeQ’s AI-driven smart machine shows macro relevance (how confident we are in our model value) of 81%. Investors need to be aware that big-picture dynamics such as economic growth, inflation, credit spreads and more are having a big impact on the share price. Moreover, there’s a disconnect appearing. Overall macro conditions have moved sideways as different macro drivers pull in opposite directions, offsetting one another. For lovers of detail, Aviva wants stronger GDP growth, and the economic data has bounced in February. But it also wants low inflation and the Bank of England to keep monetary policy easy – this has worked against the stock price of late. The bottom line is that macro conditions are flatlining and have not justified the latest rally at Aviva; and that leaves the stock 4.9% rich to eyeQ’s model fair value. Buy-and-hold investors might be happy to look through such news and enjoy their dividend income. Again, fair enough. But, for those looking to finesse the timing of their investments, the message is twofold: If you’ve yet to invest, wait. Relative to the big-picture environment, Aviva shares look extended and could correct lower, thereby providing better entry levels. To those already invested but worried that equity markets are starting to look a bit frothy, Aviva could be a candidate for a little profit-taking.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, singe stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

