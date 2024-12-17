eyeQ: where now for Shell shares?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Shell Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: 2,628.96p

Fair Value Gap: -9.18% discount to model value One of the key themes for investors in 2025 is going to be China and whether the authorities stimulate policy enough to spur a bounce in the economy. Positive noises in September prompted a sharp rally, but that was unwound in October. And sadly it feels like the latest excitement is going the same way. FXI, the popular iShares China Large-Cap ETF tracking Chinese stocks, bounced 10% early in December on hopes of policy stimulus. But it has fallen 8% subsequently. When markets fret over weak Chinese economic activity, it tends to weigh on commodity markets and energy stocks. So, a weak retail sales report out of China yesterday prompted a sell-off in crude oil and the likes of Shell (LSE:SHEL). Except in Shell’s case, we may have moved into overshoot territory. eyeQ model value is flatlining, i.e. the broad macro environment is neutral, awaiting a clear direction. So, the machine isn’t massively bullish on the stock; it’s more the case that this latest move lower has gone too far relative to prevailing macro conditions.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

