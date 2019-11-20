Fevertree shares rally 24% after early dive

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The slower performance in the UK will mean full-year revenues are likely to be in the range of £266 million and £268 million. This is still as much as 13% higher than a year earlier, despite being weaker than City forecasts. Significantly, margins guidance is unchanged.

Despite the short-term headwinds in UK off-trade, Fevertree said it had maintained its leadership position with a 38% share by value and little impact from the “increasing number of premium competitors”, who collectively remain at under 5% value share.

The group's performance in the pub and restaurant sector continues to be strong, having won new accounts and strengthened its leadership position in the second half.

In the United States, where the group has just moved to wholly-owned operations, growth of 34% so far this year was higher than Investec's forecast of 30%.

The potential for expansion in North America has been big factor in the share price surge of recent years, particularly as the premium mixer market in the US is at a relatively early stage.

This was reflected in a valuation as high as 70 times earnings and shares close to 4,000p at one point. Fevertree joined the stock market in November 2014 at a price of 134p before gaining a reputation for strong sales growth and regular upgrades to profit forecasts.

In the UK, it has benefited from the popularity of the long-mixed drink, such as gin & tonic, vodka & ginger beer or whiskey & ginger ale.

