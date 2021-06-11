The final frontier for investors: space exploration ETFs and trusts

A space exploration investment trust is proposing to IPO, hot on the heels of the YODA ETF.

Space exploration has emerged as a potential investment theme. This has already been picked up by fund houses in the US, most notably with the creation of the ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF.

Now, investors in the UK also have a way to gain pure-play access to this theme.

This morning (11 June), Seraphim Space announced it intends to launch a space-themed investment trust, called Seraphim Space Investment Trust. The trust will list on the London Stock Exchange and hopes to raise £100 million at IPO. Will Whitehorn, former president of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), will sit on the trust’s board.

According to the announcement, the trust will invest in “a diversified international portfolio of early and growth stage space tech businesses”.

The trust will initially acquire a portfolio of 19 seed assets, already owned by the Seraphim Space Fund. The company highlights several of the firms in question, which are currently privately owned and valued at over $1 billion (£707 million): Arqit, a quantum encryption company; Spire Global, a weather forecaster; and AST & Science, the space-based 4G mobile broadband network provider.

With many leading space-related companies still in their infancy and therefore not yet listed, the trust is likely to have exposure to many unlisted companies. The closed-ended nature of investment trusts make them an ideal vehicle for giving investors accessing to companies not yet listed on a stock exchange.

The trust defines the sort of companies it will hold as those “which rely on space-based connectivity or precision, navigation and timing signals or whose technology or services are already addressing, originally derived from, or of potential benefit to the space sector”.

Rather ambitiously, the trust says it is targeting an annualised net asset value total return of at least 20% “over the long term”.

However, for those who prefer ETFs, the recently launched Procure Space ETF USD (LSE:YODA) is a potential option. The ETF listed on the LSE in early June, making it Europe’s first space thematic ETF. For an ongoing charge of 0.75%, the ETF tracks the S-Network Space index.

At least 80% of the ETF’s portfolio is allocated to companies earning most of their revenues from space-related business. The Space Index splits these into two main groupings: satellite operators and hardware. Satellite operators are companies that either own or manage satellites or subsystems aboard satellites. Hardware refers to companies involved in the sale of equipment used by manufacturers in the creation of satellites and launch vehicles, as well as spacecraft components and supporting ground equipment.

However, the ETF’s issuers envision the ETF gaining more exposure to other emerging areas of the space economy, such as space resource extraction and space tourism. The ETF currently has a holding in Virgin Galactic, already giving it exposure to the latter. As it stands, the ETF will hold 30 stocks.