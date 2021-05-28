Here’s a selection of weird and wonderful ETFs

We take a look at some of the more interesting ETFs found on interactive investor.

There now seems like there's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for everything. Think of any investing theme, stock characteristic, region or alternative asset class and there is a good chance there is an ETF offering exposure. This has, of course, been most pronounced in the US, where the market for ETFs is much more developed. For example, recently Tuttle Capital Management launched the FOMO ETF. FOMO is a popular finance acronym and stands for "fear of missing out". As the name suggests, this ETF aims to give exposure to the most popular assets. While the focus is on stocks, it can also hold special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), other ETFs and cryptocurrencies. The ETF's holdings are actively managed, meaning that it does not track a pre-defined index.

Another recent quirky ETF launch was the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF, which uses the ticker BUZZ. This ETF tracks the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index, which is an index that weights stocks according to their online 'hype'. As a result, it has been dubbed a 'meme stock' ETF. Unfortunately, these ETFs are not available to UK investors – for now at least. For an ETF to be available to UK-based investors, there are several regulatory hurdles. However, that's not to say there are not a selection of weird and wonderful ETFs providing exposure to niche themes or asset classes. Below, we take a look at some of the more interesting ones that are available on interactive investor. Blockchain ETFs One of the most popular finance news stories this year has been cryptocurrency. It is therefore perhaps apt to start with the ETFs that provide access to this theme. One of the most popular is the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF (LSE:BCHN). This ETF tracks the Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index. This index offers a mix of exposure to both companies involved directly in bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining and trading (so-called pure plays) alongside more conventional companies deemed to be making use of 'blockchain technology', the underlying tech behind bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Year-to-date it has returned 26.7%. It has an ongoing charge of 0.65%. There is also another blockchain ETF, the First Trust IndxxInnvtvTrsctn&PrcssETF (LSE:BLOK). This ETF is much less racy than the Invesco one due to not having any cryptocurrency pure plays. Instead, it tracks an index of companies that have made a "material investment" in blockchain technology. Year-to-date it has returned 8.9%, with an ongoing charge of 0.65%.