Seven ‘buy and forget’ shares for investors with time on their side

They may face an insecure jobs market, rising housing costs and a greater debt burden, but today’s young people still have a significant financial advantage: time. This may seem like little consolation, but unlike the oldies who may need their cash at the drop of a hat, children (or the kind parents who put money aside for them) can ignore the short-term caprices of stock markets and back long-term winners.

However, it is not easy to find a single stock that fits the bill. The pace of disruption is accelerating across all industries and it is rare to find a company that an investor can simply buy and hold for a decade or more. Companies get taken over, fall under new management, change their plans and generally see their fortunes ebb and flow.

It is the job of any fund manager to find the winners, those that can keep delivering solid returns year after year. With this in mind, we’ve consulted fund managers on our Super 60 list to see what they’d recommend for an investor with plenty of time on their hands.

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) can be fertile ground for just this type of long-term investment. Companies are at the early stage of their lifecycle and investors can stick with them as they grow. Dr Paul Jourdan of Amati, manager of the TB Amati UK Smaller Companies fund, suggests Gear4music (LSE:G4M). The shares have already doubled over the past year, but he believes it has long-term growth ahead.

Gear4music is an online supplier of musical instruments and accessories, disrupting a cottage industry previously confined to small high street shops. It may have an added resonance for any parent who feels that having spent a small fortune on their child’s flute/violin/tuba, they should really be getting something back. Gear4music has done well out of the pandemic, as people have sought to explore their musical talents, but Jourdan believes it can continue to do well as the economy revives.

He says: “We like companies that are still being run by their founders. Gear4Music was set up by Andrew Wass, who is still in charge today. It got a great boost from the pandemic, but already had a history of outperforming expectations. It has built an incredible track record in an industry that is going online in a big way.

“It is growing faster than its nearest rival, a German group called Thomman and has even managed to benefit from Brexit. It prudently set up distribution facilities in Europe ahead of the deadline. Its ability to export to Europe has improved, while its rivals are struggling to distribute in the UK.”

Another pick that has done well through the pandemic, but whose appeal should last longer is Team17. Anyone who has tried to part children from their screens during a lockdown will understand the long-term appeal of Keith Ashworth-Lord’s pick. The manager of CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund chose Team17, which develops, co-develops and publishes premium games for the PC and console markets.

“About one-sixth of revenue comes from its own intellectual property games with the remainder from third-party games. Here, it partners with indie development studios ranging from lone developers through to small, medium and large creative studios. In exchange for support and resource provision, it receives 30-50% of the game revenues after the developer has covered its costs.

“This business model means Team17 is not reliant on a handful of blockbuster titles. It receives about 1,000 submissions each year for its services, from which it can choose 10-20 to run with. The change factor in this industry has been the move away from physical media content to streaming and digital delivery.”

The group also scores highly on growth, profitability, return on invested capital and cash generation. The shares aren’t cheap but, says Ashworth-Lord, investors are making a long-term commitment to a steady growth company.