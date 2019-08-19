The Financial Grimes: The patient investor may benefit here

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

profit before tax

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

earnings per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

dividend per share

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

return on equity

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

price earnings, or PE ratio

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net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

net asset value

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

a company's share price versus what it owns

Book Value