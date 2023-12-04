Five trusts that should benefit from locking in low-cost debt

Rapid rises in interest rates from historically low levels have added to borrowing costs for everyone – and investment trusts are no exception.

The cost of borrowing is relevant to this type of fund because one of the unique features of the investment trust structure is the ability to use gearing – to borrow money to invest alongside shareholders’ capital.

Some trusts use gearing to boost capital returns, while others deploy it to augment income. Gearing amplifies returns on both the upside and the downside but over time it tends to play to investors’ favour. It is one of the oft-touted reasons for the long-term outperformance of investment trusts over sister open-ended funds.

Let’s take a quick look at how gearing works in practice before exploring which trusts have been fortunate enough to lock in low-cost borrowing before interest rates started to rise.

Gearing explained

Investment trust boards set the maximum level of gearing. The investment manager determines how much of this to deploy at any given time, often in consultation with the board.

Some trusts run a certain level of structural gearing, while others tend to use it tactically – depending on how good they perceive the investment opportunity to be. Crucially, this must be weighed up against the cost of debt.

To have certainty over the cost of borrowing, many trusts at least partially fund their gearing through long-term, fixed rate loans – and did so with gusto when interest rates were at rock bottom. From the start of 2016 to mid-2021, a period characterised by historically low interest rates, boards locked in £4.1 billion of low-cost debt fixed for at least two years, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Since the end of 2021, the Bank of England base rate has risen from 0.1% to 5.25% and is chief among the reasons for investment trust discounts moving to their widest level since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

Discount widening has most severely affected trusts investing in less-liquid asset classes, such as property, infrastructure and private equity, as investors fret over the hidden cost of higher interest rates on private companies and the prospect of write-downs in the value of underlying assets. That means caution is particularly required when bargain-hunting in the illiquid market.

James Wallace, an infrastructure and renewables research analyst at Winterflood Securities, notes: “The impact of rising interest rates on financing costs has been an important area of focus for investment trusts with significant gearing, predominantly those investing in alternative asset classes.

“When assessing which funds are best positioned, not only is it important to identify those with low interest costs but it is also key to understand the portion of debt that is fixed or hedged, the payback profile and the relevant maturities to assess refinancing risk.”

We asked advisers and analysts for their top low-cost-debt picks that should be in a strong position when investor sentiment improves.

1) Edinburgh Investment Trust

UK equity income trusts often deploy gearing to help maintain their strong track records of growing dividends paid to shareholders. Many have gross gearing around the 10% mark but their net gearing is generally less at present.

Of these, the Edinburgh Investment Trust (LSE:EDIN) “looks to be in the best place going forward”, according to David Liddell, a director at IpsoFacto Investor.

It had a debenture costing 7.75% per annum, which matured in September 2022. However, a year prior to its maturity, the management team locked in replacement debt at a much lower rate of 2.44%, maturing in tranches between 2037 and 2057 – highly attractive relative to current market rates.

Although stock selection was the key driver of returns in the six months to 30 September, the revaluation of the company’s debt continued to enhance returns, adding around 1% to net asset value (NAV).

At the end of October, Edinburgh Investment Trust had net gearing of 5.2%.

2) City of London

City of London (LSE:CTY) has the longest track record of dividend increases of any investment trust at 57 years. It is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list of rated funds.

The trust has £80 million of low-cost debt of between 23 and 26-year maturity with a fixed rate of interest of 2.8% on a weighted average basis. Overall, it has £115 million of long-term structural gearing in place, as well as a more flexible overdraft facility of up to £120 million available to be deployed tactically.

“With short-term gearing relatively expensive currently, not to mention the uncertain outlook for markets, manager Job Curtis (pictured below) hasn’t employed any of the flexible overdraft,” says William Heathcoat Amory, a partner at Kepler Trust Intelligence.

He added: “That said, he views the long-term, fixed-rate borrowings that the board judiciously took out when interest rates were significantly lower as a big competitive advantage both in terms of generating yield and capital growth.”

The trust had net gearing of 6% at the end of October.