Four years on from starting to invest: what I’ve learned along the way
Kyle is joined by colleague Nina Kelly this week, as she discusses her investment journey over the past four years. She talks about why she chose the passive route with her own investments, whether her portfolio's performance is what she expected, and the lessons learned that she will be taking into her next four years.
