The fund up 20% over past four weeks that Saltydog has bought

Last week, I highlighted a table showing the relative performance of all of the Investment Association sectors during December. The best-performing sector was UK Smaller Companies, which had gone up 7.5%. It has continued to perform well at the start of 2021.

We have held one fund from this sector in our portfolios since November and have just invested in another, the Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies fund.

Since the crash early last year, most of the world’s stock market indices have recovered strongly and many have gone on to set new all-time highs. So far, the UK has struggled to keep up. However, it now looks as though it is starting to make up some of the lost ground.

Each week, we look at how the different sectors are performing. We combine them into our Saltydog groups, based on their historic volatility. The least volatile sectors are in the ‘Safe Haven’ group, then its ‘Slow Ahead’, followed by ‘Steady As She Goes’, and then ‘Full Steam Ahead’ for the most volatile sectors.

In our latest analysis, the best-performing sector, based on its four-week return, is still UK Smaller Companies. It is in our ‘Steady As She Goes’ group, and here is an extract from our weekly data showing how it compares with other sectors in the group.