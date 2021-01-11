UK small caps help Saltydog portfolios to a record high

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

As is often the case, stock markets around the world had a final flourish in the run up to Christmas. The FTSE 100 index gained 3.1% in December to add to the 12.4% that it made in November. Unfortunately, it was still not enough to make up for losses earlier in the year. Overall, it went down by 14.3% in 2020.

The FTSE 250 did better, gaining 6% in December, but it still ended the year down 6.4%.

The recent return to form for the sectors investing in UK equities is now beginning to show in our sector analysis.

In November, UK Equity Income was the best-performing sector, and the UK All Companies and UK Smaller Companies sectors were not that far behind.

Last month, the UK Smaller Companies sector saw the greatest return, up 7.5%, with the UK All Companies and UK Equity Income sectors also making reasonable gains.