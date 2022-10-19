Interactive Investor

Fund manager cash levels hit 20-year high

19th October 2022 10:15

Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

Fund managers are hoarding cash in a sign that they expect markets to fall further, even after a 23% drop for the S&P 500 this year.

Professional investors remain extremely bearish, upping cash levels to their highest in 21 years, according to the October Bank of America fund manager survey. 

Cash levels now stand at 6.3%, up from 6.1% last month. This marks the highest dash for cash since April 2001. 

Poor sentiment towards the economic outlook is central to investor pessimism. Three in four pros expect a recession to occur within the next 12 months. 

As a result, the survey notes sentiment towards equities is “close to max bearishness”. 

UK equities are notably out of favour. Over the past month, global fund managers reduced exposure by nine percentage points to a net 33% underweight. This is the most underweight the global pros have been since November 2020. 

In terms of sectors, utilities and energy stocks saw an increase in popularity versus last month. Becoming less popular were consumer staples, telecoms and bank stocks. 

The most-crowded trade among the pros is betting on further strength for the US dollar, at 64%. This is followed by being short (betting against) European shares and investing in sustainable shares, which both polled 8%. 

While investors are in cautious mode, Bank of America anticipates “a big rally” in the first half of 2023 in the event of the consensus among the pros of switching from interest rate rises to interest rate cuts in the US. 

Getting a handle on red-hot inflation will be key to putting the brakes on rising interest rates. 

The latest inflation figures (released this morning) for the UK make for grim reading, with price increases returning to a 40-year high of 10.1%

However, with regards to US inflation, which is running at 8.2%, the consensus among the pros is that it has peaked and will cool over the next 12 months. 

In total, 371 panellists were polled, overseeing $1.1 trillion (£975 billion) in assets. 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

How will Hunt’s tax plans impact Lloyds and NatWest?

about 3 hours ago

12 heavily sold mid-caps with growth potential

about 3 hours ago

Where to invest in Q4 2022? Four experts have their say

about 7 hours ago

Benstead on Bonds: historic gilt collapse is a classic ‘blood on the streets’ moment

about 6 hours ago

Will the state pension rise by 10.1%?

about 4 hours ago

Four American banks: buy, sell, hold?

about 8 hours ago

The bombed-out cyclical shares the pros are buying

1 day ago

Stockwatch: this FTSE 100 company is a portfolio building block

1 day ago

Why I sold Fundsmith to buy a passive tracker

1 day ago

High-yield trusts investors are buying that beat top savings rates

1 day ago