Fund manager cash levels hit 20-year high

Fund managers are hoarding cash in a sign that they expect markets to fall further, even after a 23% drop for the S&P 500 this year.

Professional investors remain extremely bearish, upping cash levels to their highest in 21 years, according to the October Bank of America fund manager survey.

Cash levels now stand at 6.3%, up from 6.1% last month. This marks the highest dash for cash since April 2001.

Poor sentiment towards the economic outlook is central to investor pessimism. Three in four pros expect a recession to occur within the next 12 months.

As a result, the survey notes sentiment towards equities is “close to max bearishness”.

UK equities are notably out of favour. Over the past month, global fund managers reduced exposure by nine percentage points to a net 33% underweight. This is the most underweight the global pros have been since November 2020.

In terms of sectors, utilities and energy stocks saw an increase in popularity versus last month. Becoming less popular were consumer staples, telecoms and bank stocks.

The most-crowded trade among the pros is betting on further strength for the US dollar, at 64%. This is followed by being short (betting against) European shares and investing in sustainable shares, which both polled 8%.

While investors are in cautious mode, Bank of America anticipates “a big rally” in the first half of 2023 in the event of the consensus among the pros of switching from interest rate rises to interest rate cuts in the US.

Getting a handle on red-hot inflation will be key to putting the brakes on rising interest rates.

The latest inflation figures (released this morning) for the UK make for grim reading, with price increases returning to a 40-year high of 10.1%.

However, with regards to US inflation, which is running at 8.2%, the consensus among the pros is that it has peaked and will cool over the next 12 months.

In total, 371 panellists were polled, overseeing $1.1 trillion (£975 billion) in assets.