The most-popular dividend shares among global fund managers

We reveal the global income stocks the pros have the most exposure to.

Over the past decade, increasing numbers of investors have been broadening their horizons by adding international diversification to their portfolios.

For income-seeking investors, the UK has a rich dividend heritage, but there are some drawbacks. The first is that income is highly concentrated among the biggest payers, with figures from Link Group showing the 15 biggest payers in 2021 accounted for 59% of all dividends paid by the market. Another downside is that the UK market has a bias to old-economy industries and sectors, with little exposure to tech companies.

Generally speaking, it is a good idea to have some exposure to as many markets as possible to access the best companies. An easy way for income investors to ensure that most bases are covered is to opt for a global equity income fund.

Last week, we looked under the bonnet, via Morningstar, to discover the most popular dividend-paying shares among UK fund managers. In this article, the focus is on global equity income funds.

The data, from Morningstar to the end of June, highlights the 20 most-popular shares ranked by the sector average percentage weighting for global equity income funds.

Consumer-facing businesses and technology firms dominate the table. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the world’s second-biggest payer in 2021, tops the list. Its forecast dividend yield, at 0.9%, is very low, so the pros are presumably banking on strong dividend growth.

Interestingly, the world’s biggest dividend payer last year, BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP), does not feature at all.

Overall, out of the world’s top 20 dividend payers of 2021, which were identified by research from Janus Henderson, only five make the 20 most-popular shares table below. The other four companies are: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), Nestle SA (SIX:NESN), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM).

Compared to the top 20 most-popular dividend shares among UK fund managers, the dividend yields are notably lower for the global firms. Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), a UK-listed stock, tops the leaderboard with a yield of 7.2%. The next highest yields are healthcare companies Sanofi (EURONEXT:SAN) and Novartis (SIX:NOVN), yielding 4.1% and 3.8%.

Most-popular global dividend shares among fund managers

