Fund Spotlight: five funds to bring lasting value in 2025

Parents

Fidelity Special Values

For those looking for a bargain gift for loved ones consider the exciting growth potential offered by the undervalued companies across the UK market.

Fidelity Special Values Ord (LSE:FSV)is a UK investment trust that seeks to find unjustly cheap companies that are due a change in fortunes. The trust has been managed by Alex Wright since September 2012. He is supported by co-manager Jonathon Winton and the extensive analyst team at Fidelity who have contributed to the long and successful track record of this strategy.

Its contrarian approach seeks to invest in companies across all sectors before any wider recognition of changes in fortune, whether in operational results or sentiment. The portfolio is made up predominantly of UK-listed equities, although up to 20% of total net assets can be held in non-UK listed stocks.

Key to its approach is Wright’s focus on undervalued names. Broadly, FSV seeks companies trading at lower multiples (generally a price/earnings ratio of well under 15x) where the market is yet to realise the future value. This bias leads Wright to typically look outside the FTSE 100 index for opportunities. Currently, the allocation to small- and mid-cap stocks is just short of two-thirds of the portfolio.

FSV’s shares are currently trading on an -8% discount, which is wider than the five-year average discount of 5%, presenting an attractive entry point for investors.

Grandparents

Invesco Sterling Bond

Those close to or in retirement are typically on the lookout for income-producing investments. Therefore, a bond fund may make the ideal gift for grandparents, such as the Invesco Sterling Bondfund. It has been managed by Michael Matthews since 2006, now alongside Tom Hemmant, and takes a flexible approach to generating income and capital growth from sterling-denominated debt.

While central banks across the UK and other developed regions navigate the early stages of interest-rate cutting cycles, in the autumn of 2024 escalating geopolitical tensions, critical elections and prospects of increased government borrowing have meant that both government and corporate bond yields are still yet to fall from attractive levels.

The flexibility allows the fund managers to invest predominantly across sterling investment grade (IG) bonds but can also allocate to some sub-IG issuances and includes subordinated debt. Managers look both at the fundamentals underlying an issuing company, as well as taking a macro view to guide positioning.

The fund currently favours bonds issued by the financial sector, and there is also a notable bias towards shorter duration bonds, lessening the sensitivity of the fund to changes in interest rates.

The fund’s yield of over 4.2% is attractive. Total returns over the long run have been impressive versus both peers and benchmark.

Siblings

Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity

For a sibling who is looking to align investments with personal values there are plenty of sustainable fund options you could gift, which you can browse on our screener on the Research Hub.

At the same time, there is the opportunity to also benefit from a subtle shift that appears to be taking place, with investment returns broadening over the past quarter across a range of sectors, moving away from large technology and growth stocks towards previously less popular small mid-cap stocks. Sectors such as utilities and financials are rebounding as interest rates decline globally.

The Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity fund is well-positioned to capture this market dynamic. Managed by Hamish Chamberlayne, the fund invests in companies delivering long-term growth while driving positive environmental and social change. The portfolio of 50 to 70 stocks employs a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) strategy, emphasising mid-caps in technology, industrials, and financial services. Sustainability is central, with holdings aligned to themes such as decarbonation, resource efficiency and social development.

Recent portfolio shifts include reducing positions in tech giants such as NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to mitigate concentration risks, and reallocating to diversified artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem players such as ASML Holding NV (EURONEXT:ASML) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). Strong performance highlights include a five-year return of 80%, outperforming peers in the global large-cap growth category by +22%.

With its disciplined investment process, sustainability focus, and robust long-term outlook, the fund could be a compelling choice for an investor seeking to expand the quality global equity exposure in their portfolio.