Fund spotlight: Legg Mason IF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income

The Super 60 fund

Listen or read about our Super 60 fund, it’s your choice.

The Legg Mason IF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income fund was recently added to our Super 60 list as an Alternative Core recommendation. It has two primary objectives – to generate reliable income and capital growth above the level of inflation over five years. The managers seek to outperform the OECD G7 Inflation index by 5.5% over five years.

The fund invests in a diverse basket of global listed infrastructure assets in various sub-sectors such as water utilities, gas, and electricity. The portfolio is also spread across different geographical areas, with the US, Australia and Canada the top three country weightings.

Historically, listed infrastructure has offered investors characteristics of higher dividend yield and lower volatility compared to global equities, as well as exposure to inflation-linked revenue streams.

Who are the fund managers that run the fund?

The fund is run by the highly regarded and well-resourced infrastructure team at ClearBridge Investments. It is co-managed by Nick Langley, Shane Hurst, Charles Hameih and Daniel Chu, who are based in Australia but regularly travel to their additional offices in the UK, Europe and North America. They also have the support of a team of analysts responsible for idea generation and the ongoing monitoring of existing holdings.

How do the managers invest?

The investment process takes into account both ‘top-down’ macroeconomic factors and ‘bottom-up’ fundamental stock-specific research. The team’s philosophy is that markets tend to misprice infrastructure assets over the short term and there is a great opportunity set in taking a long-term valuation-focused approach.

The managers run a concentrated portfolio of around 40 holdings. They include the Spanish electricity grid corporation Red Electrica (XMAD:REE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), which operates one of the world's largest renewable power platforms.

What makes it special?

The team behind the fund is very experienced and in addition to generating an attractive yield, currently over 6%, have consistently outperformed the market and other funds in the sector over both the short and longer term, with lower risk. The fund has been extremely resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic. Fiscal stimulus with higher spending on infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic should provide a favourable environment for the strategy going forwards.

Performance