Top 10 most-popular investment funds: January 2021

At the end of 2020, Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity was knocked into second place by Baillie Gifford American. It marked the first time since June 2018 that Fundsmith Equity was not at the top of our list of most-bought funds, which is based on the number of buys during the month by interactive investor customers.

However, last month the perennially popular Fundsmith Equity was back in the number-one spot. With a fund size of £23.2 billion, a recent interactive investor analysis turned the spotlight on Terry Smith’s global growth fund, examining why size could be a problem for investors.

Some commentators have voiced concerns about performance-chasing by investors in Baillie Gifford American, now in second place, after its fantastically strong showing in 2020. The portfolio’s top holding is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (8.4%), which has experienced a remarkable surge in its share price, although investor views on the company are split. Some question the valuation of Elon Musk’s electric car firm, which is worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, General Motors and Ford put together, while its fourth-quarter results fell below analysts’ expectations. Tesla, of course, is only one holding in Baillie Gifford American’s portfolio, which includes an arsenal of big tech names and exposure to a range of sectors including information technology (30.8%), consumer discretionary (29%) and healthcare (14%).

In January, while Baillie Gifford funds still accounted for most of the funds in our top 10 ranking, the number fell from seven to six, as Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies’ entry pushed out Baillie Gifford Managed. Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies joins in ninth place. The fund, which is overseen by highly experienced manager Gervais Williams alongside Martin Turner, was among the top 10 funds for performance following the announcement of a viable Covid-19 vaccine in November. The small-cap fund’s popularity can be attributed to a value revival, vaccine optimism and last year’s Brexit trade deal positively influencing the perception of UK equities.

As the name suggests, Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies invests in AIM (71.6% index weighting), small and micro-cap UK businesses. Its top 10 holdings, as at 31 December, include mining and exploration firm Jubilee Metals (LSE:JLP), electrical products retailer AO World (LSE:AO.), and Corero Network Security (LSE:CNS). In a video interview with interactive investor, Gervais Williams recently explained the rationale for holding Jubilee Metals and Corero.

Looking East, Baillie Gifford China has risen three places to number four. As our Saltydog writer Douglas Chadwick explained recently, China was the only major global economy that managed to grow in 2020, and “the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the Chinese economy will grow by 7.9% this year”. Many investors, it seems, are willing to stomach emerging markets’ notorious volatility in the hope that China funds will deliver. Baillie Gifford Pacific, which has a 46.6% exposure to China, remains in sixth place. The fund’s top 10 holdings include South Korea’s Samsung Electronics (LSE:SMSN), e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM).

Other Baillie Gifford funds in our top 10 table that have also retained their place this month are Baillie Gifford Positive Change (third), and Baillie Gifford Global Discovery (fifth). It’s hard to imagine the Positive Change fund’s popularity waning, with investors paying greater attention to ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues. Coupled with US President Joe Biden’s determination to re-join the Paris climate accord and the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, the focus on climate change and sustainability are only likely to grow.

Two Vanguard funds, Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, which are in eighth and seventh place, respectively, continue to be popular with our customers and they remain the only two passive options in our top 10 table. The two funds, along with Vanguard LifeStrategy 20% Equity, are three of our six quick-start funds, which we believe are a good choice for beginner investors. Analysts at interactive investor point out: “The range has a clear and well-defined investment process and has consistently produced strong risk-adjusted returns relative to peers.”

In addition, the Vanguard Life Strategy 60% Equity fund is one of interactive investor’s fund choices for the Financial Conduct Authority’s new Investment Pathways, which are available on our platform from today. The FCA initiative is designed to help pension savers entering drawdown.

Top 10 most popular funds: January 2021

Rank Fund IA sector Ranking change since previous month 1-year return to 1 Feb (%) 3-year return to 1 Feb (%) 1 Fundsmith Equity Global Up 1 11.5% 45.8 2 Baillie Gifford American North America Down 1 115.4% 217.9% 3 Baillie Gifford Positive Change Global Same 84.1% 149.1% 4 Baillie Gifford China China Up 3 70.7% _ 5 Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Global Same 80.9% 136.7% 6 Baillie Gifford Pacific Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Same 66.1% 76.5% 7 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares Down 3 5% 19.3% 8 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares Same 4.8% 18.4% 9 Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies UK Smaller Companies New entry 85.8% 38.5% 10 Baillie Gifford Long-Term Global Growth Global Down 1 95.2% 155.3%

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.

