Funds are recovering, but still in the red

This year got off to a reasonable start, with nearly all the major stock markets that we follow making gains in January. However, in February and March, most of them went down as investors grew increasingly concerned about tariffs imposed by the US on countries such as China, Canada and Mexico.

The situation deteriorated further at the beginning of April following Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day, when he announced a minimum tariff of 20% on all goods entering the US, with some countries having to pay significantly more.

In the first few days of April, the FTSE 100 fell by 6.1%, and the FTSE 250 lost 5.7%. There were larger losses on the Continent, with the French CAC 40 falling by 6.6% and the German DAX dropping by 6.9%. The situation was even more severe in the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average went down by 8.8%, the S&P 500 fell by 9.6% and the Nasdaq lost 9.9%.

Trump then announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs for countries that had not retaliated and markets started to recover. The S&P 500 jumped by 9.5% - its third-largest one-day gain since the Second World War.

Last week, all the stock market indices shown below made gains, and for many that was for the second week in a row. Despite this recovery, half are still showing month-to-date losses.

Stock market indices 2025 Index Jan Feb March 1 to 5 April 6 to 12 April 13 to 19 April 20 to 26 April Month-to-date FTSE 100 6.1% 1.6% -2.6% -6.1% -1.1% 3.9% 1.7% -2.0% FTSE 250 1.6% -3.0% -4.2% -5.7% 0.8% 4.0% 1.9% 0.7% Dow Jones Ind Ave 4.7% -1.6% -4.2% -8.8% 5.0% -2.7% 2.5% -4.5% S&P 500 2.7% -1.4% -5.8% -9.6% 5.7% -1.5% 4.6% -1.5% NASDAQ 1.6% -4.0% -8.2% -9.9% 7.3% -2.6% 6.7% 0.5% DAX 9.2% 3.8% -1.7% -6.9% -1.3% 4.1% 4.9% 0.4% CAC40 7.7% 2.0% -4.0% -6.6% -2.3% 2.5% 3.4% -3.3% Nikkei 225 -0.8% -6.1% -4.1% -5.2% -0.6% 3.4% 2.8% 0.2% Hang Seng 0.8% 13.4% 0.8% -1.2% -8.5% 2.3% 2.7% -4.9% Shanghai Composite -3.0% 2.2% 0.4% 0.2% -3.1% 1.2% 0.6% -1.2% Sensex -0.8% -5.6% 5.8% -2.6% -0.3% 4.5% 0.8% 2.3% Ibovespa 4.9% -2.6% 6.1% -2.3% 0.3% 1.5% 3.9% 3.4%

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

With only a few days to go, only 12 of the 34 Investment Association (IA) sectors that we monitor are showing gains in April. Two are level, and 20 have gone down.