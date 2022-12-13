Funds to diversify away from shares and bonds after both fell in 2022

Holding a mixture of shares and bonds has not paid off in 2022. Should investors consider adding some alternatives to their portfolio? Cherry Reynard shares some fund ideas.

Conventional wisdom is that a portfolio that includes some stock market investments, government bonds, perhaps infrastructure or commercial property, will see an investor through the highs and lows of the economic cycle. However, this has been a spectacularly unsuccessful strategy in 2022, with a near-universal sell off across financial markets.

Just as low interest rates have buoyed almost all financial assets for much of the past decade, the abrupt reversal in the interest rate cycle has been punishing. UK government bond and technology funds are down an average of 23% and 21% respectively (according to FE Fundinfo, to 12 December 2022). These assets may have looked superficially different but have proved highly correlated just when investors needed them not to be.

Even areas that would normally be safe havens in an inflationary environment - inflation-linked bonds, gold or infrastructure assets – have been weak, dragged lower by higher interest rates. The problem is that interest rates influence the valuation of almost all conventional assets, even gold. Investors could not escape the clutches of central bank action.

Do alternative assets make good bond substitutes?

Tom Boyle, manager of the Atlantic House Uncorrelated Strategies fund, points out: “The problem is that if you break these funds down to their bare bones, infrastructure and property are not all that different from bonds. Instead of coupons paid by a bond issuer, investors get rent or some other income associated with the underlying asset, whether that be a hospital, toll road or wind farm.

“During a period of low interest rates, there is little reason for investors to hold money in the bank as that money in a year’s time is worth little more than the money is today. As rates rise however, the return on cash in the bank increases too and investors expect to earn more from other assets to compensate for the additional risk they take, compared to ‘risk-free’ cash.”

When the base rate is 0.25%, most assets with an income of 3-4% will look attractive, whether that is infrastructure or emerging market debt, but when investors can get 2-3% on a savings account, they won’t have the same appeal. As a result, when interest rates are rising, a lot of previously uncorrelated assets will move in unison.

If this diagnoses the problem, it does little to help investors know where to look from here. Interest rates are likely to rise into 2023 and inflation pressures are still in evidence. However, James de Bunsen, portfolio manager on Janus Henderson Investors' UK-based multi-asset team, cautions against moving away from assets such as infrastructure just because interest rates may still be rising: “High-quality infrastructure is still a good investment and still has some inflation protection – and inflation is a big worry.” He points out that while infrastructure is influenced by rising rates, it is not the only, or even the main, factor in pricing.

This exposes the central problem with many conventional approaches to diversification: they assume it is static and works in all environments. In reality, assets that are correlated in one environment may be uncorrelated in another. Bonds and equities are diversified from an economic growth point of view – equities rise when economic activity is high, while bonds do well in a more deflationary environment – but aren’t diversified from an interest rate point of view.

There is also a danger that investors abandon these assets just as the interest rate factor becomes more benign and the recessionary environment becomes more important. If interest rates stabilise next year, bonds, infrastructure and other similar assets may start to offer a diversification benefit once again and may protect investors against a weaker economic environment. “They have less sensitivity to GDP and their earnings are stable,” de Bunsen adds.