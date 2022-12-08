How to steer your investments through a recession
8th December 2022 12:09
Share on
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
As recession looms, Becky and Kyle are joined by Ian Lance, co-manager of the Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) investment trust, to find out whether it really is all doom and gloom, and how you can navigate your way through.
Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.
Explore our: Interactive investor Offers | Top Investment Trusts | Transferring an Investment Account
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.