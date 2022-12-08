Interactive Investor

How to steer your investments through a recession

8th December 2022 12:09

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

As recession looms, Becky and Kyle are joined by Ian Lance, co-manager of the Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) investment trust, to find out whether it really is all doom and gloom, and how you can navigate your way through.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

