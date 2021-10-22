Funds Fan: active versus passive debate and finding value in UK shares

In the latest Funds Fan episode, the team debate one of the biggest divides in investment: active funds versus passive funds. The team chat through the pros and cons of each approach, and reveal how they personally invest.

Later, Sam Ziff, co-manager of Overstone Global Equity Income fund, explains why and where he is finding value in the UK equity market. The fund, which adopts a value investment approach, has just under a third of its portfolio in UK shares. Sam is also quizzed on whether the value rally has run out of steam or just paused for breath.

At the end of the podcast, our Fund Spotlight feature focuses on the Man GLG Continental European Growth fund, which is on our Super 60 list.

