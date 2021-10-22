Funds Fan: active versus passive debate and finding value in UK shares
22nd October 2021 09:06
Loading
Share on
In the latest Funds Fan episode, the team debate one of the biggest divides in investment: active funds versus passive funds. The team chat through the pros and cons of each approach, and reveal how they personally invest.
Later, Sam Ziff, co-manager of Overstone Global Equity Income fund, explains why and where he is finding value in the UK equity market. The fund, which adopts a value investment approach, has just under a third of its portfolio in UK shares. Sam is also quizzed on whether the value rally has run out of steam or just paused for breath.
At the end of the podcast, our Fund Spotlight feature focuses on the Man GLG Continental European Growth fund, which is on our Super 60 list.
· Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.