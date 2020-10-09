Funds Fan: a dividend hero with a headline yield

Independent expert Andrew Pitts and interactive investor’s collectives editor Kyle Caldwell turn their gaze on the latest industry news, focusing on UK investment trust launches and the record outpouring of money from UK-focused equity funds. The duo are joined by Simon Gergel, manager of Merchants Investment Trust (LSE:MRCH), which is one of the AIC’s “dividend heroes”, having raised its dividend every year for 38 years. Gergel discusses the trust’s performance, the polarisation of high-growth and value companies, and the three sectors he has been adding to. Finally, Teodor Dilov, fund analyst at ii, names his investment trust of the week from the ii Super 60 list of investments.

