Funds Fan: dividends in 2021 and Mid Wynd trust interview

Highlights

00:47 Super 60 changes: discover the new additions and removals

04:39 Findings from the latest Dividend Monitor report

06:42 Mid Wynd trust manager Simon Edelsten joins the programme

12:27 “The big story in Disney (NYSE:DIS) at the moment is a conflict, if you like, between the new Disney+ plus streaming service…which is gaining subscribers extremely rapidly. It’s going to be one of the big players in streaming TV over the years. On the other hand, because of the pandemic, its [theme] parks are currently closed and some of its other activities [such as] being able to send films off to cinemas is also frustrated…so there’ part of the company moving into the online world through the streaming service very well, and then another part of the company where we’re just going to have to wait for the world to return to normal.”

14:49 “Technology is rather a portmanteau word, it covers lots of different areas and our technology stocks themselves, some of them sell into the cloud computing area, some of them do home delivery, such as Amazon, some of them are geared into the American advertising cycle, such as Alphabet. We’ve moved money from the very big stocks into medium-sized stocks, which are growing faster, and have more road ahead of them than behind them…We’d prefer to have a number of smaller holdings in younger companies with really high top-line growth. ”

18:24 Diverse Income (LSE:DIVI) investment trust: a new addition to interactive investor’s Super 60 list of investments.

