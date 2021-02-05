Funds Fan: Man GLG Income interview, dividends outlook, and China
In this episode, the team discuss the most-popular funds and investment trusts among interactive investor customers, interest in China-focused investments, and the growing focus on emerging markets.
Later, they are joined by Henry Dixon, fund manager of Man GLG Income Professional fund, one of our Super 60 fund choices. Finally, the focus turns to the Legg Mason Clear Bridge Global Infrastructure Income fund, which was recently added to our Super 60 rated list.
Highlights
01:03 Which funds and trusts did investors favour in January?
02:58 Emerging markets: why fund managers are looking East.
04:55 Tom Bailey, our ETFs editor, explains why, although he favours the passive approach to investing, he has actively managed holdings in his portfolio.
08:38 Henry Dixon, fund manager of Man GLG Income fund joins the podcast.
17:19 Focus on Legg Mason Clear Bridge Global Infrastructure Income fund.
