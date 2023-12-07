Games Workshop shares: why this update triggered a slump

The makings of another record-breaking year by Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) failed to keep sellers at bay today as the FTSE 250-listed shares shed their 8% gain since early November.

The reversal came despite in-line trading, with management of the Warhammer hobby business guiding towards half-year profits of not less than £94 million compared with £83.6 million the previous year.

Dividends paid and declared in the six months amounted to 195p a share, representing an outlay of £64.2 million compared with £54.2 million the year before.

The company’s policy is to keep a buffer of three months’ worth of working capital and six months of future tax payments before deciding how much cash is “truly surplus” for dividends.

Shareholder payments declared in 2022-23 were a record 415p, up from 235p the previous year as core sales lifted 15% to an all-time high of £445.4 million.

Profits set a new landmark of £170.6 million and earnings per share topped £4 for the first time, despite significant external cost pressures.

The annual report in July explained: “We believe shareholder value is created, primarily, by not destroying it. We have no intention to acquire other companies, nor to dispose of any of those we own.”

The shares reached 11,700p in the summer and 11,500p on the back of September’s stronger-than-expected first quarter update, when sales benefited from June’s release of the 10th edition of Warhammer 40,000.

They retreated below 10,000p the following month before staging a recovery in recent weeks.