Share Sleuth: weighing up the old and new, here’s what I picked

Welcome to this month’s corporate Squid Game, where only the last share standing is our trade.

This month, it boils down to a choice between the old and the new, but I get ahead of myself.

From 31 to two candidates for investment

I sat down to make this month’s trade on Tuesday 28 November. The portfolio had £5,970 of spare cash, enough to fund a trade because the portfolio’s minimum trade size is set at 2.5% of its total value (£4,444 on the day).

With 31 shares scoring 7 or more out of 10 according to my Decision Engine, there was no shortage of candidates.

As usual, I followed the guidance of the Decision Engine, which helps me decide which of the highest-scoring shares to invest in. It has been revamped, but the basic principle remains the same. A share’s score determines the ideal holding size.

I can only add more shares to the portfolio if a holding is smaller than the ideal holding size minus the minimum trade size. And I do not normally trade a share if I have not already traded it since I last scored it, and I am not about to re-score it.

Re-scorings happen once a year, soon after a company publishes its annual report.

Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) was the highest-scoring share that day, but I traded the shares last February and I will re-score it soon because it has just published its annual report. Hence, it is currently unavailable to the portfolio.

The second-highest scoring share is also ineligible. The value of the portfolio’s holding in Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) was £16,218. That was 8.2% of the portfolio’s total value. Howdens is the portfolio’s biggest holding. Even though its score rounds up to 10 out of 10, it would have only have taken shares worth £1,718 to bring the holding up to its ideal size of £16,218 or 9.1% of the portfolio’s total value. That is way below the minimum trade size.

Macfarlane versus Renishaw

The next available share was Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF). It manufactures and distributes protective packaging, the kind that wraps goods in transit.

According to my spreadsheet, Macfarlane is my seventh-best idea. It scores 9 out of 10. The portfolio has no holding in Macfarlane, and I last scored the business in June.

A couple of things hold me back from pulling the trigger.

The first relates to the company itself. I worry that I might have been a little too kind to the firm when I scored it.

Macfarlane is an acquisitive business. Its returns are probably best judged in terms of total invested capital. This measure includes goodwill and acquired intangible assets at their cost values.

It is only in recent years that Macfarlane’s ROTIC (return on total invested capital) has exceeded my 10% benchmark. These years were influenced by the Covid 19 pandemic, which was generally good for business.

Macfarlane should publish its annual report in March, and I would like to score it again in a more normal year before committing to holding the share.

The second reason for prevaricating relates to the Share Sleuth portfolio. It contains 28 holdings, which is more than enough.

I am being more disciplined about reinvesting in my best ideas and since the Decision Engine contains three existing portfolio constituents that also scored 9 and were available to trade, I considered them as well.

They were: Porvair (LSE:PRV), which makes filters and laboratory equipment; Renishaw (LSE:RSW), which makes machine tools; And flavour processor Treatt (LSE:TET).

I have gone with the most under-represented of the three, Renishaw. Before the trade, the portfolio’s holding was worth £2,922 - only 1.6% of the portfolio’s total value. Its ideal holding size was £9,873, or 7.2 % of the portfolio.

In making this decision, I must confess to an element of expectation. Renishaw has gone through a mini-slump due to reduced demand from semiconductor manufacturers, which is notoriously cyclical.

Although Renishaw is to my mind a high-quality business, its results, and its share price, can be volatile. Buying shares when the price has been low and selling some of them when it has been high, has benefitted the portfolio in the past. Perhaps it might again.

The current share price reflects the fact that Renishaw’s recent performance, while still good, has been below par. But with a cyclical rebound on the cards, and governments and companies pumping money into the semiconductor industry because of its strategic importance, a recovery seems likely.