Gilead Sciences is not just a Covid-19 play

Meanwhile, Gilead has its own Covid-19 project: it is testing its antiviral treatment remdesivir as a treatment for children from babies to adolescents with moderate to severe Covid-19.

While the coronavirus affects older people disproportionately, especially those with underlying health problems, children and young adults have been hospitalised with Covid-19, and this age group has been generally neglected by the pharmaceutical industry.

If remdesivir is shown in the tests to be effective and well tolerated, Gilead could corner the market for this age group.

It is already providing the treatment to pediatric patients with severe Covid-19 under its “compassionate use” programme. The kudos could be worth as much as the revenue.

Among other treatments are its portfolio of drugs for HIV and hepatitis C. The older ones are out of patent protection and are fading as users switch to newer and cheaper alternatives. Truvada faces competition from generic alternatives in the US from this year.

Gilead does, however, have some newer drugs: Biktarvy should lead the way in helping to stabilise or even increase revenue from HIV drugs, which are overall expected to generate strong cash flow.

Another hopeful is Yescarta, which is awaiting US regulatory approval for treating mantle cell lymphoma. While this is a rare form of cancer, there is scope for successful sales as competition to provide treatment for such illnesses is less intense.

US regulatory approval is also awaited for filgotinib, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis that could also be effective in treating a wide range of other immunology ailments. Even if filgotinib has limited uses, Gilead will still have a blockbuster on its hands.

Investors should bear in mind that most drugs fall at one of several hurdles in the race to regulatory approval. However, success in finding any new treatment is potentially highly lucrative while patents last.

Gilead shares were $120 five years ago, but they plunged on fears that its drugs were running out of patent protection with no new blockbusters on the horizon. They have bumped along at little more than half that level for much of the past three years despite solid dividend payments.

Excitement over the possible use of remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment propelled them to $84 at the end of April, but they currently languish at around $75, where they yield 3.6%.

Hobson’s choice: Buy up to the recent peak of $84. There is a solid floor around $61, but I believe that is unlikely to be tested again. In recent weeks $73 has held.

