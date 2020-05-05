Why Genedrive shares are up 3,200% in just six weeks

The boom in demand for tech stocks involved in Covid-19 research continues with gusto.

The investment frenzy that has just turned minnow Novacyt (LSE:NCYT) into the interactive investor platform's fourth most-popular stock, has propelled another Covid-19 testing firm - Genedrive (LSE:GDR) - into orbit. The Manchester-based firm's shares are up by more than 3,200% since late March 2020, driven by the progress of two SARS-CoV-2 tests to detect people with Covid-19 infections. The first of these is a high through-put laboratory test, which is about three weeks from market, while a point-of-care instrument-based test should be ready in December. High levels of diagnostic testing to determine whether a person has the virus, alongside contact tracing, are a critical part of providing key intelligence on the spread of the virus. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account As well as its progress on Covid-19 testing, Genedrive has also been buoyed by news that its HCV ID kit for diagnosing hepatitis C infection in low and middle-income countries has World Health Organisation (WHO) pre-qualified status. It is the first portable point-of-need device to be included on this list. CEO David Budd yesterday called it an “important milestone” in the evolution of the company, which until July 2016 was known as Epistem Holdings. It has been on the AIM market since 2007. To support the rapid development of the Covid-19 testing, Genedrive today tapped investors for £7 million in a share placing priced at 80p. That is a significant discount on the share’s spike to 300p in the opening minutes of trading prior to the fundraising being announced at 8.50am.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance It is also planning to raise an additional £1 million through a broker option where 1.25 million shares will be open for retail investors to participate in the fundraising. The offer price is still sharply higher than the 8p-20p range for the stock earlier in the year, and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic causing an investor frenzy over stocks with the potential to develop life-saving vaccines, treatments or testing equipment. The shares ended the day at 9p each as recently as 24 March, only six weeks ago.