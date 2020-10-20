Global funds at risk of a damaging double whammy

One of the chief attractions of investing in a global equities fund is that it provides broad exposure to the world’s stock markets – or so one might justifiably believe.

What investors might not realise is the supersized US influence on how these funds perform. It is not just because of America’s market leadership role, embodied in phrases such as “Don’t fight the Fed” (which refers to the generally supportive and bullish policies of the US Federal Reserve) or the opposite, such as “when America sneezes, the world catches a cold”.

Most global equity funds have a very high weighting to the US. Analysis from FE Analytics, the fund data provider, shows that the average open-ended global equity fund – of which there are 353 – has 51% of its assets invested in North America. The much-smaller group of 16 investment trusts have much less riding on the fortunes of the US, with the average weighing standing at 37%. But trusts have more exposure to the UK versus funds, at nearly 18% versus 7.9%.

Among funds, the weighting to North America has increased from 45.7% three years ago, chiefly at the expense of the UK, which has decreased from 10.1%.

The US market has been the place to be

That mirrors the different fortunes of both markets – while the US has been going gangbusters, the UK has languished. A representative index tracker, Fidelity UK index, is in the red by 3.3% over three years to end September, while Vanguard US Equity Index, a fund that tracks the entire US market, has gained 45%. Investing in hot sectors such as tech and biotechnology has yielded even better results: the Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100 (LSE:EQQQ) exchange traded fund has returned more than double the gain from the wider US market.

Passive, index-tracking global funds are even more highly exposed to the US than actively managed global equity funds. Fully 63% of the MSCI World index is represented by US stocks. What might surprise you is that just five US tech giants – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – account for 14.2% of the MSCI World index.

Leaving aside US influence for a moment, investors should also bear in mind that Asia and emerging markets are not well represented: just 7% on average in open-ended funds and around 11% in investment trusts. So, for example, investors in global funds will experience little, if any, participation in the 26% return racked up by the average fund in the 40-strong China/Greater China sector over the past six months, not to mention the 124% average gain over five years.

For many people, a global equity fund is their first and, for some, only investment and most will miss out on the direct growth opportunities that undoubtedly exist in Asia and beyond. China is the world’s second-largest economy, should one need reminding.

This is even more pertinent in the age of Covid-19. Economically important Asian countries – China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan to name just a few – have been far more effective at controlling the pandemic in their respective populations than western developed nations. That will undoubtedly result in big disparities in economic growth between the two blocs in the medium term, which could reasonably be expected to result in superior returns from Asia and its emerging markets.

Currency swings have worked in global investors’ favour

For global investors, high exposure to US assets, and by association the dollar, has in recent years received something of an artificial boost. Over the past five years – and particularly since the 2016 Brexit referendum – returns from overseas have been immensely flattered by the currency effect. Sterling has been particularly weak against a basket of currencies over that period, while the US dollar has been strong, which increases the returns made from overseas investments when expressed in sterling terms.

Five-year returns to 18 October from the MSCI World index illustrate this point: in local currency terms (ie, the aggregated returns from developed country indices) it has gained 59.5%. But in sterling terms, investments made five years ago are up 90.4%. So the currency effect has added up to 30 percentage points to returns over the period, a sizeable uplift for venturing beyond Britain’s shores.

How strong dollar vs pound has benefited UK investors