Gold funds rise during market mayhem

At the end of each month, attention turns towards Donald Trump as the world waits to hear which tariffs will, or will not, be levied on goods entering the US.

In January, he announced 25% tariffs on most imports from Mexico and Canada. These were confirmed at the end of the month and set to take effect on 4 February.However, on 3 February, after negotiations with Justin Trudeau, then the Canadian prime minister, and Claudia Sheinbaum, the president of Mexico, implementation was delayed by a month. Nonetheless, on 4 February, a 10% tariff was imposed on all imports from China, which was increased to 20% in March. Tariffs were also placed on all imported steel and aluminium.

Now, we are waiting to see what will happen in April.

At the moment, we are expecting to see tariffs targeting countries with persistent trade surpluses with the US, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, and Vietnam. Additionally, a 25% tariff on goods from countries importing Venezuelan oil directly or indirectly, and a 25% tariff on imported cars is anticipated.

This aggressive approach to trade, coupled with slowing US growth and persistent inflation, has fuelled fears of an impending recession. Major US stock market indices went down in February. They are also on course for further losses in March, along with the UK, European and Japanese indices.

In times of market stress and political uncertainty, it is not unusual to see the price of gold rise as investors head for safe-haven assets, and that has certainly been the case this year. Last year was also a good year for gold, and in October it went above $2,700/oz (£2,100/oz) for the first time ever and almost hit $2,800/oz, before dropping back to around $2,600/oz at the end of the year.

In January, the price finally broke through $2,800/oz and it has subsequently gone through $2,900/oz, $3,000/oz, and very recently risen above $3,100/oz.

There are several funds that we track which invest in companies that mine and process gold and other precious metals – they have also had a strong start to the year.

The best-performing fund so far this month is the Ninety One Global Gold fund, which has risen by 11.9% and is already showing a year-to-date gain of over 30%. The BlackRock Gold and General, and SVS Sanlam Global Gold &Resources funds are close behind.