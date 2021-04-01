Can you buy and trade US shares in an ISA?

Yes, you can buy and trade US shares in our ISA just as you would with UK shares.



Is it a good idea to buy US stocks in a UK ISA?

Buying US stocks in a UK ISA may be a good idea if you want to diversify your portfolio and enjoy potential returns from the US market.

However, you must first complete a W-8BEN form and sign our Exchange Agreements. Learn more about getting started with US shares.

You will be charged withholding tax (WHT) of 15% on dividends or income earned through the US shares.



What types of US investments can be held in a UK Stocks and Shares ISA?

You can invest in all the big household names including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla, as well as a wide range of other US companies.

Alternatively, you can invest in US index tracker funds that follow the performance of the S&P and NASDAQ. These index trackers are great for those looking for a simple way to diversify their portfolio. But as with any investment, good returns are not guaranteed.

Read about the most popular US shares with ii customers.



How much does it cost to buy US shares in a UK ISA?

Dealing charges

We give you a free trade every month. Additional US trades usually cost £7.99.

Frequent traders can get reduced rates on international shares with our Super Investor service plan.



Foreign exchange (FX) charges

It costs just 1.5% for conversions of less than £25,000. For transactions larger than this, the costs reduce as shown:

Transaction Value Margin Rate £0 - £24,999.99 1.50% £25,000 - £49,999.99 1.25% £50,000 - £99,999.99 1.00% £100,000 - £599,999 0.50% £600,000 - £999,999.99* 0.25%

* Maximum electronic transaction size.



Annual charges

It costs £9.99 a month to join ii, which includes our Stocks and Shares ISA, Trading Account and Junior ISA. Add a SIPP for just £10 a month extra.



Time difference when buying US shares

You can trade US shares between 2:30pm and 9:00pm GMT (9:30am to 4:00pm Eastern Time).



Foreign exchange risk

Exchange rates can create risk to international investment if a market’s currency rises against sterling. However, if a foreign market’s currency falls against sterling, this can increase returns.

If you are unsure about the risks involved, you should get advice from a qualified financial adviser.



Completing a W-8BEN form

You need to complete a W-8BEN form before you can buy US shares. You can do this online by logging into your account and visiting our Useful Forms page. You can also print a paper copy, scan the completed form and send it to us by secure message. Find out more.