Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
You can buy and trade US shares in a Stocks & Shares ISA just as you would with UK shares. Investing internationally allows you to access some of the biggest brands beyond the UK, as many recognisable names are from the US.
Buying US stocks in an ISA could be a good idea if you want to diversify your portfolio. It’s also a great way to make the most of your £20,000 annual ISA allowance as it gives you even more options to explore.
But there are a few things you need to do before you can start trading US stocks. Let’s run through the steps.
You can open a Stocks & Shares ISA with us quickly and easily. It should only take 10 minutes to get started.
Don’t worry: you won’t actually be charged until you deposit your money and start using your ISA.
Let’s take these steps one at a time:
Sign the Exchange Agreements
The Exchange Agreements allow us to make live international share prices available to you. You’ll see a prompt to sign the Exchange Agreements when you’re logged in to your account and search for a non-UK stock.
Complete a W-8BEN form
This form can reduce the amount of tax you pay on US dividends and interest payments. Your form is valid for three years. You can fill the form in online by logging in and going to our Useful Forms page. Note that you don’t need to do this if you’re only investing with the ii SIPP.
Take time to understand the costs associated with trading US shares. When you buy or sell an investment, you’ll pay a one-off trading fee. This cost is separate to your monthly fee.
Other fees, such as stamp duty and foreign exchange charges, may also apply. You can read more about costs later in the guide.
Read more: Our charges
You can access two of the largest stock exchanges in the world with ii: the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq.
Between the NYSE and the Nasdaq, you can invest in a lot of the biggest household names – from Apple and Amazon to Microsoft and Tesla.
US companies tend to report their quarterly earnings during what’s known as the ‘US earnings season’. You can find out dates for specific companies on our US earnings season page, which we update every quarter.
You have to account for the time difference between the UK and US.
You can trade US shares between 2:30pm and 9:00pm GMT (which is 9:30am to 4:00 Eastern Time in the US).
Exchange rates can create risk if another currency rises against sterling. If you're unsure about the risks, seek advice from a qualified financial adviser. You can also read about foreign currency exchange to learn more.
Along with individual stocks, you can also buy US shares through a range of funds, ETFs or investment trusts. These options are ideal if you’re looking for an easy way to start building a diversified portfolio. When you trade there will be a one-off trading fee, and be mindful that foreign exchange charges will apply.
Investing in a fund, ETF or trust lets you spread your money across a particular sector or industry. So you could choose to invest in US tech companies or the US energy sector. Alternatively, you could invest more broadly in an entire US index fund, such as the S&P or NASDAQ.
There will be a one-off trading fee for buying US shares.
For foreign exchange (FX) charges, we use the current exchange rate (or “spot rate”). We'll then apply the relevant foreign exchange charge (see table).
It’s worth bearing in mind that the ii ISA can’t hold foreign currencies, so you will be charged FX on every transaction.
|Core
|Plus
|Premium
|0.75%
|
0.75% (first £50,000)
0.25% (over £50,000)
|0.25%
If you’re a UK resident trading US stocks and shares, you still have to pay tax. But by completing the W-8BEN form, you can reduce the amount you pay on any dividends or income received from those US stocks.
This tax is called a withholding tax (WHT). The WHT is 15% of any dividends or income earned from US stocks. Also note that any US investments held outside your ISA may be subject to Capital Gains Tax.
Looking for investment inspiration? Here are the 10 most popular US shares with ii ISA customers last month, in July 2026:
|Rank
|Company Name
|1
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|2
|Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)
|3
|Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
|4
|Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)
|5
|Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|6
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|7
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B)
|8
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
|9
|Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)
|10
|Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the US-listed shares that were most held by our investors in an ISA (by GBP value, as at 31 July 2026).