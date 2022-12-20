Hero to zero: what really happened to crypto in 2022 and how to play it now

As 2022 draws to a close, many crypto investors are nursing losses, while ‘crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried is now behind bars. We take a look at what went wrong and some ideas for investing in future.

Although 2022 was a difficult year for stock market investors, it was nothing compared to the agony for crypto investors, many of whom saw their hard-earned wealth evaporate into thin air. A year ago, it was a very different picture, as skyrocketing prices turned crypto-internet geeks into megastars. Sam Bankman-Fried (pictured), founder of crypto exchange FTX, was on the cover of Forbes. Described as the "crypto king", he boasted that he slept next to his desk on a beanbag, presumably to keep half an eye on his burgeoning empire. Scores of early adopters shared their fairy-tale crypto journeys on social media. If you'd invested £10,000 in Bitcoin in the early days of 2017, you would have seen your wealth balloon to the dizzying heights of £705,987 by November 2021. But during 2022, the crypto dream turned into a nightmare for many investors as crypto values crashed by 70%: £10,000 invested in Bitcoin in November 2021 slumped to £2,866. And Bankman-Fried ended the year in jail as his crypto business filed for bankruptcy. What happened to crypto in 2022? The slump in crypto values this year mirrored volatility elsewhere in the investing world. Only where stock market values dipped, crypto values plunged. Crypto assets arguably have no inherent value and so are more severely affected by investor sentiment than traditional asset classes. As the markets began to turn in late 2021 and early 2022, crypto investors rushed to cash out, many fearing a new crypto winter had begun. It soon became clear that crypto would not provide a hedge against rising inflation as many hoped: in fact, crypto values fell further every time the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Bitcoin is down 71% from its height in 2021, compared with 72% for Ethereum and 86% for new-kid-on-the-block Dogecoin. In comparison, the S&P 500 is down a painful, but relatively modest, 19% from its height in 2021. Other crypto assets have fared even worse this year, the ill-fated coin Luna crashing from $106 (£87) in March 2022 to a few cents in May 2022, before climbing back up to $1.32 by December: investors lost an estimated $60 billion. As the year progressed, several crypto exchanges either stopped customer withdrawals or filed for bankruptcy, as investors saw their savings go up in smoke: these exchanges included Genesis, Three Arrows Capital, Alameda Research, Voyager Digital, BlockFi and Celsius Network, and eventually the big cheese FTX. The rise and fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried And as for Sam Bankman-Fried (pictured below), the self-made laid-back crypto billionaire, ended the year behind bars, as officials investigated how an apparently successful company could end up filing for bankruptcy. Investors are rumoured to have lost $1 billion worth of assets and Department of Justice charges are said to include wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler released the following comment about the charges: "We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto." The FTX exchange had gone from being too big to fail to absolute disaster in a few days. Bankman-Fried is blaming the failure on poor accounting, but there are clearly many questions to answer about what went wrong.