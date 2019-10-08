High-flying easyJet brought down to earth with a bump

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Less positively, total revenue per seat has declined, total costs will increase by 12%, given the exogenous factors of adverse currency movements, and the price of fuel, and the load factor has also dipped slightly.

The full ramifications of the UK's departure from the EU have also yet to wash through, either in terms of any future sterling weakness which could crimp consumer demand or, indeed, additional travel regulations which would add further cost.

Meanwhile, the industry remains one typified by an intensity of competition which has seen a number of smaller players go to the wall over recent years.

easyJet now finds itself at an interesting juncture. The firm's woes over the last year, which culminated in relegation from the FTSE 100 index in June, have resulted in a share price decline of 3% - they're down 6% today - as compared to a 1% decline for the wider FTSE 250 index.

However, since the recent nadir of early June the shares have rallied by 37% and, should this glide path be maintained, there remains an outside chance of easyJet regaining its FTSE 100 status at the next reshuffle in December.

As evidenced by the initial reaction to this update, however, that is certainly not a given since the company needs to display this continuous improvement against an increasingly challenging backdrop. The market consensus of the shares as a 'hold' is indicative of mixed views on easyJet's prospects, which is likely to remain the case until there is some improved visibility on progress.

