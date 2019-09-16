Why oil prices have rocketed and the shares that benefit

A near-20% surge in oil prices provides a much-needed boost to the sector. Here are the beneficiaries.

After a terrible summer for the large cap oil stocks, this weekend's fireworks in Saudi Arabia breathed life back into a sector popular among private investors. Drone attacks on state oil company Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq crude processing plant and a plant in the Khurais field caused the suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day. That's more than half Saudi's total output and more than 5% of global oil supply. Houthi rebels, currently fighting a bloody war against the Saudi-backed government in Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attacks. But US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, lays the blame firmly at the door of Iran, which backs the Houthis. The scale of the attack and its impact on global oil supply is unlike anything seen before, exceeding disruption caused by the 1990 Gulf War and Islamic Revolution in 1979. Oil prices reacted predictably, surging almost 20% in early trade, although they have since given back some of those gains. Oil price: Here's what the analyst thinks