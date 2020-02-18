How this AIM stock returned 3,500% so quickly

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Yesterday, the company announced a further landmark with the launch of what is thought to be the first CE-Mark test for the 2019 strain of coronavirus. As with its research use only test, it can produce a result in less than two hours, with the added efficiency of being able to transport the test at ambient temperatures to eliminate the need for cold chain shipping.

The development means the test can be used directly by laboratories and hospitals for the testing of patients without the need for validation by clinicians.

Novacyt’s Primerdesign division has already received requests for quotations for 288,000 CE-Mark tests since 14 February, plus orders for 40,000 RUO tests and requests for quotations for an additional 35,000 RUO tests. Most demand has come from China, the US and the UK.

We’ve not been told how much these tests sell for, but digging around in the prospectus issued in October 2017, just before Novacyt joined AIM, does offer a few clues. Then, its genesig q16 testing instrument was selling for €5,450 in 2017, and the consumable reagents used with it for anywhere between €10 and €50 per test.

Eagle-eyed investors who have followed Novacyt's fortunes since it joined AIM in October 2017 shouldn't be entirely surprised at the pace at which the company has acted on coronavirus, given that Primerdesign has also developed molecular tests for other major incidents, such as the outbreaks of Swine Flu in 2009, Ebola in 2014 and Zika in 2016.

Primerdesign was founded in 2005 by Dr Rob Powell as a spin-out from Southampton University and funded by a single £30,000 loan. The business became profitable in its first year and required no further investment funding until its sale to Novacyt in May 2016.

Novacyt, a French cell-based diagnostics business, was originally founded in 2006 by Dr Eric Peltier and subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in October 2012.

The current chief executive is Graham Mullis, who joined the group in 2014 when Novacyt merged with the Lab21 pharmaceutical testing business Mullis had run since 2008. That business was founded in 2005 by the serial biotech entrepreneur, Sir Chris Evans.

The Paris and Camberley-based group's 2017 listing on AIM at a price of 59.4p raised £7.1 million for the company, but was followed by a steady descent to as low as 6.1p in October last year. It is up 3,754% since then in one of the most rapid advances ever seen on AIM.