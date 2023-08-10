How to find the real investment trust bargains
This episode is inspired by you asking us to take a closer look at investment trust discounts. Kyle is joined by James Carthew, co-founder and head of investment company research at QuotedData, to tackle the topic, including how to spot a good opportunity and how to avoid a discount that will remain in the wilderness.
