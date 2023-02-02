How to protect your investments against inflation

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Dividend investing can be a useful strategy to help protect your portfolio against inflation. Kyle welcomes Sam Benstead back to the pod to help find out why, and take a look at what this year could have in store for dividends. Plus they pick out some fund and investment trust options for investors looking for income – including the funds interactive investor customers have been buying.

