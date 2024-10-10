How rule change could hurt one area of the stock market

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Kyle is joined by friend of the pod Sam Benstead to discuss speculation that the inheritance tax (IHT) break that most AIM stocks qualify for could be removed in this month’s Budget.

The duo explain how the removal of the IHT sweetener would likely cause a sizeable sell-off for shares listed on the junior exchange, and discuss the funds that heavily invest in AIM stocks.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.