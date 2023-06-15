How to separate fund manager luck from skill

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Are fund managers skilled investors, or is it all down to luck? This week, Kyle is joined by Simon Evan-Cook, of Downing Fund Managers, whose day job involves understanding that exact question. He reveals how he identifies - and separates - the two, and explains the main qualities he looks for in fund managers to help him assess genuine skill in a crowded market.

Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk.

