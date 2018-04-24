What is the difference between a unit trust and an OEIC?

They are very similar, but with some subtle differences. Funds with a unit trust structure create units when investors want to buy, and cancel units when investors sell. The creation of units can be unlimited, which explains the terminology: open-ended fund. The price of each unit reflects the value of the fund’s underlying investments.

An OEIC operates in a similar fashion, but the difference, as the long name suggests, is that it is structured as a company, although not listed on the stock exchange. Instead of units, shares are created and cancelled when investors buy and sell. As with unit trusts, the shares in an OEIC reflect the value of the fund’s underlying investments.

In the majority of cases, unit trusts and OEICs calculate their prices once a day. Also in the vast majority of cases, funds offer investors daily trading, although it is worth pointing out that some funds that invest in illiquid investments, such as property, have been known to put fund suspensions in place during periods of economic or market uncertainty.

Another difference relates to pricing. Unit trusts quote an offer price (the price to buy) and a bid price (the price to sell). The difference between the two is known as the bid-offer spread. In the case of OEICs only one price is quoted.