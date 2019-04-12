Howden Joinery: My third-favourite share

After a typically robust 2018, our companies analyst explains why Howden is in his top three.

In 2018, kitchen supplier Howdens (LSE:HWDN) opened 33 new depots, bringing the total to 694. It launched 18 new kitchen ranges, introduced a new depot format, revamped its website, and increased manufacturing and distribution capacity.

Incremental improvements are par for the course at Howdens. Just for the record, UK revenue increased 6% on same depot basis in the year to December 2018, while in France, where Howdens opened no new depots, revenue increased 4% (in euro). Adjusted profit increased 5%. In the first two months of the new financial year, Howdens says like-for-like sales increased 3.5%.

So much for the year's highlights. The most intriguing things about Howdens are how it came to be so dominant, and what it does next.

In a class of its own

From a standing start in 1995, Howdens has grown to dominate the supply of fitted kitchens in the UK. There is a wealth of suppliers, but research from JKMR in 2017 indicated Howdens sold a fifth of fitted kitchens by value and a third by volume in a market that includes independent kitchen studios, large multiples like Wickes and Magnet and firms that contract directly with housebuilders. JKMR estimated Howdens has a 50% share of the trade market (local builders), the only type of customer it serves.

Fitted kitchens are sophisticated products often installed when properties are modified, requiring skilled builders. While homeowners replace their kitchens relatively infrequently, builders are installing them in different properties all the time, which is why they are such valuable customers.

Typically, a customer approaches a local builder who sends Howdens around to measure up and design the kitchen. The quote, though goes to the builder, who supplies the customer with a new quote after adding his or her mark-up. Crucially, the customer cannot easily go to Howdens and price the job (the customer would have to set up a trade account).

It is difficult to imagine another business competing successfully with Howdens when the incumbent serves the trade so well.

Howdens has sewn the market up by giving builders what they want. The trade price is confidential, it keeps everything in stock so jobs are not delayed, it designs and manufactures its own cabinets so they are cheap to make and easy to fit and provides up to eight weeks credit so the builder can be paid before settling up with Howdens.

Howdens' depots are situated conveniently on the fringes of towns, and depot managers are free to recruit their own staff, set their own prices and earn substantial bonuses.

Howdens is above all a well-oiled sales machine. In 2018, the company introduced a five-day training course to improve the sales skills of its kitchen designers, the point of contact with its customers' customers.

Howdens pays staff well. All receive higher salaries than the national living wage and are eligible to participate in a number of share schemes. After three years, all staff receive free shares. This helps to insure "customers always see the same faces", and Howdens wants builders and their customers to see more of them. It is introducing a new format depot that uses space more efficiently (so it has a smaller, cheaper footprint) while at the same time opening up the customer area at the front of house so more of its staff are available.

Paying staff generously, high levels of stock, and providing credit is costly, but more than offset by the fact that builders do much of the selling for it so it does not need to maintain expensive showrooms or advertise much and the rent is cheap. The net result of Howdens' choices is a highly profitable business: