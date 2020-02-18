HSBC: More questions than answers after these results

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

All is not lost, however, even if general malaise prevails at present. HSBC’s famously robust balance sheet remains intact, with a healthy capital cushion of 14.7%. The bank has eked out a swing to positive jaws [compares income versus operating expenses] – even if largely driven by cost control – and the planned scything of $100 billion of risk-weighted assets should improve overall fortunes away from previously capital-intensive businesses.

Despite the disappointing headline numbers, HSBC remains extremely profitable, and actually delivered a decent performance in its core Asian units on the whole, despite the obvious limitations in the period.

Although the share buyback programme has been abandoned for the moment, the dividend does not appear to be at risk, and a yield of 5.3% is a crumb of comfort to investors who have witnessed a 21.5% decline in the share price over the last two years.

For the moment, though, there remain more questions than answers as HSBC looks to overhaul its business in radical fashion. Quite apart from the economic challenges, there remains space at the top for a replacement chief executive, the search for whom is an additional distraction. The bank seems determined to target its unacceptably performing units, but this will take time, courage and capital.

Investors have largely lost patience given the scale of this challenge and a share price decline of 11% over the last year compares to a 3% hike for the wider FTSE 100 index.

Another effect of HSBC’s financial misfortunes has been the deterioration of the market consensus which remains rooted at a “sell”, reflecting notions of better value elsewhere in the sector.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.