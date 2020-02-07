Lloyds and the UK bank sector: Full-year results preview

As Barclays prepares to kick off full-year reporting season for UK banks next week, our head of markets analyses the major lenders.

Back in late October, the third quarter reporting season for the banks was largely forgettable, whereas these upcoming results will both summarise the direction of travel over the past year and, equally importantly, give some guidance on current and future prospects.

There may have been a collective sigh of relief in banking boardrooms when the Monetary Policy Committee decided not to cut UK interest rates in January – lower rates typically mean lower profits - but this could yet prove to be a stay of execution, depending on how trade negotiations progress with Europe and, indeed, how the UK economy reacts in the meantime.

Otherwise, the usual key metrics will be under scrutiny as ever.

These range from the strength of the capital cushions, the Returns on Capital, the Net Interest Margins (still under severe pressure from historically low interest rates), the level of impairments (a significant rise could herald the onset of an economic slowdown) and the cost/income ratios.

Each of the banks has a different story to tell, and the full-year updates will be scrutinised with interest.

Barclays

In general, bank share prices have been beneficiaries of the “Brexit bounce”, with Barclays most strongly positive over the last six and 12 months. To put this in perspective, the bank remains 24% down over the last three years despite this spike. However, the market believes its fortunes could be changing and, in terms of market consensus, Barclays is now most favoured in the sector.

At the third-quarter update, there were certainly signs of recovery, with hopes now rising of a return to form at the investment bank in particular.Barclays (LSE:BARC) had previously stated that cost control was a priority for the year, and a stable 62% cost/income ratio, despite continuing investment in its digital presence, was a worthy achievement.

Meanwhile, the Consumer, Cards & Payments business impressed again, the overall ROTE (return on tangible equity) number exceeded 10% in the quarter, and the Corporate & Investment Bank performed particularly well, with Markets and Banking Income spiking by 13% and 33% respectively.

Royal Bank of Scotland

At The Royal Bank of Scotland (LSE:RBS), it may be something of a saving grace that the bank delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year, with the third quarter disappointing on any number of fronts.

There was an additional PPI charge of £900 million (although at last the line has been drawn in the sand), both Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin reduced against a backdrop of historically low interest rates, the cost income ratio spiked to 93%, undoing some of the progress made, and the PPI provision also put a slight dent in the capital cushion, which fell to 15.7%.

Total income was 20% lower year-on-year (and 29% lower quarter-on quarter),with NatWest Markets having a particularly challenging time amid market volatility, and there was also a reduced ROTE.

It remains to be seen whether the third quarter was more of an anomaly than a trend. There were some positives (the full-year target of £300 million cost savings remained on track, and the bank was comfortably ahead in terms of pre-tax profit at £2.7 billion at the nine-month stage).