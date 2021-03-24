ii ACE 40 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF under formal review

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has placed its ACE 40 rated ethical fund iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (LSE:INRG) under formal review in the wake of proposed changes to its methodology.

The ETF, which currently features as a Low-Cost option within the Specialist category on ii’s ACE 40 list of rated ethical investments, seeks to track the performance of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index composed of 30 of the largest global companies involved in the clean energy sector.

This month, S&P Dow Jones Indices unveiled proposals to increase the number of holdings of its clean energy index from 30 to 100 following a consultation with the market, in a move designed to reduce constituent concentration, address liquidity risk and improve index replication.

The formal review is in line with our ACE 40 methodology, which is monitored continuously for ‘yellow card’ events. Examples of such events include, but are not limited to, change in investment methodology, fund manager moves, and a major re-rating from external or internal sources.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Fund Research, interactive investor, says: “Following the US presidential election and subsequent change in UK Climate Change Policy, clean energy stocks have attracted significant inflows and their performance and valuations have been pushed to extreme levels. Given the concentrated nature of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index and the mid-small cap focus, the huge inflows heightened the liquidity risks of the underlying 30 stocks.

“So, while these proposals look sensible, given the proposed changes to the index methodology, we will review how this change will impact the underlying portfolio exposure and whether it will continue to be the best option for investors in the clean energy sector.”

Proposed changes to index methodology from April 19, 2021: