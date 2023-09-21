ii supports peer-learning movement Money Movers for a second year

Interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, has partnered with peer-learning movement, Money Movers, for a second year.

ii became a founding sponsor of this programme in 2022, and will lend financial support to this important project again this year.

Money Movers is a growing peer-to-peer movement aiming to empower more women to take charge of their long-term financial well-being and inspire them to invest according to their sustainable values. The initiative is led by Huddlecraft – a network of support for peer-to-peer learning and action. ii’s Money Movers Hosts gather friends and colleagues for informal group sessions in a friendly setting to discuss how money flows around the economy, and how women can take control of their own investments to secure their own financial futures, and a sustainable future for the planet.

As founding sponsor of last year’s programme, interactive investor’s Camilla Esmund was trained up as a Money Movers Host, hosting peer-to-peer sessions and reporting back on progress. This year, she will host more of these peer sessions, both internally with colleagues and externally with friends/family.

Through this partnership, Money Movers will also be able to leverage ii’s award-winning editorial which covers everything from personal finance issues through to sustainable investing. This can help shape some of the supporting educational material for these peer-learning sessions, or feature in Money Movers’ newsletters which goes out to the growing and engaged cohort of women who are using Money Movers to help kick start their investment journeys.

Camilla Esmund, PR Manager, interactive investor, says: “We’re thrilled to support Money Movers’ growth for a second year. interactive investor has long campaigned for greater financial education, and as a platform we are such advocates for breaking the taboo around discussing money. Ultimately, a lack of confidence and understanding of financial matters can make it harder for adults to make good financial decisions, and even just one conversation could be a game changer.

“The genius of the Money Movers programme in its simplicity. Women of different ages and different stages of life coming together in supportive and informal settings to discuss their financial journeys and goals. And with this project specifically, there is the added focus on investing sustainably – which can understandably be confusing and overwhelming for many investors to navigate, especially investors just starting out.”

Anneka Deva, Money Movers Lead, says: “We're delighted to have interactive investor's support for Money Movers for a second year to help even more women get started with investing in their future and, if they choose to, invest in the future of the planet. It's more important than ever that women have spaces where they feel able to talk about important and sometimes overwhelming topics including long-term financial resilience, or more broadly – climate change.

“With interactive investor's support last year, we were able to double our impact grow the profile of our movement significantly, and it helped open up opportunities such as presenting our initiative at TEDxLondonWomen. With ii’s support, we have managed to reach more women who are motivated to invest sustainably, but don’t know where to start. We’re excited to bring more of ii’s expertise to bear again this year, and gain even more momentum for our movement.”

Momentum is building

The Money Movers peer learning sessions seem to be having a growing impact. According to data from the Money Movers programme last year* (35 Money Movers groups in total)

After just three peer-learning sessions:

37% women reported that they had switched bank or savings account(s)

40% women reported that they had made a sustainable investment

27% women reported that they had either changed pension provider/option or lobbied their employer on their policies

Every person who takes part in Money Movers adds to Money Movers’ collective Grand Total.

“I tried to check my pension on the Tube home! I couldn’t even wait to get through the door.”

Camilla Esmund adds: “There’s no doubt these sessions get women of all ages excited to take control of their financial futures – I have witnessed it firsthand! One of the women in my Money Movers group last year tried to check how her pension was invested on the way home from the session itself.

“This is case-in-point of how fired up women feel upon leaving each session. Engagement is one, very crucial, part of this project, but it is also practical. Each session focuses on sharing experiences, and even though it is not about giving advice, women leave with plenty of ideas and actions that they may want to take away and think about.”

*Source: Money Movers' Post-programme Impact Survey