ii view: BT shares rally on results and BT Sport/Eurosport merger

Expanding its fibre and 5G networks, signing a potentially lucrative deal with Warner Bros Discovery, and offering an estimated future dividend yield of over 4%. Buy, sell, or hold?

Full year results to 31 March

Revenue down 2% to £20.85 billion

Pre-tax profit up 9% to £1.97 billion.

Adjusted profit (EBITDA) up 2% to £7.57 billion

Net debt up 1.1% year-over-year to £18 billion

Final dividend of 5.69p per share (Nil: 2020)

Guidance:

Expects adjusted profit (EBITDA) of £7.9 billion in year to March 2023

Chief executive Philip Jansen said:

“BT Group has again delivered a strong operational performance thanks to the efforts of our colleagues across the business.

“While the economic outlook remains challenging, we’re continuing to invest for the future and I am confident that BT Group is on the right track.”

ii round-up:

Telecoms giant BT Group (LSE:BT.A) today detailed annual results broadly matching City forecasts as it confirmed it was moving its sports TV division into a 50-50 joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery. The joint venture, which will bring together BT Sport and Eurosport UK, will see BT receive £93 million from the American company, plus up to £540 million during an earn-out period.

Revenues slipped 2% to £20.85 billion in the 12 months to March, with adjusted profit rising by the same amount as management continued to attack costs. Shares for rival Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) are up by a similar amount during 2022. The FTSE 100 index is down by around 3%.

BT has also extended its cost savings target of £2 billion by end of full-year 2024 to £2.5 billion by the end of 2025.

Its Openreach business continues to expand its fibre broadband network, with it now passing 7.2 million premises and with 1.8 million connections. Its 5G network now covers more than 50% of the UK population.

BT declared a final dividend of 5.39p per share, adding to the 2.31p paid at the half-year results and delivering on its pledge to return a rebased payment. The payment was suspended over its last financial year.

Accompanying management profit guidance for the year ahead looks for adjusted profit (EBITDA) of £7.9 billion. That’s up from this year’s £7.57 billion.

The telecom operator’s first quarter results are scheduled for 28 July.