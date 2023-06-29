ii view: immigration a boost to Serco profit
29th June 2023 15:37
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
This FTSE 250 company helps governments try and save money. Buy, sell or hold?
First-half trading update to 3 July
- Expects revenue up 13% year-over-year to approximately £2.5 billion
- Expects Underlying Trading Profit (UTP) to be up around 8% to at least £140 million
- Expects net debt of £250 million
Guidance:
- Now expects full-year revenues to grow by 6% to £4.8 billion
- Now expects full-year UTP to rise to £245 million, up from a previous £235 million
Chief executive Mark Irwin said:
“Governments around the world are increasingly looking to us to help them with the complex and difficult challenges they face and our enhanced focus on customers, colleagues and capabilities enables us to respond to their needs. This is driving growth in a number of areas of our international business and enables us to upgrade our guidance for the year."
- Learn more: SIPP Portfolio Ideas | How SIPPs Work | Transfer a SIPP
ii round-up:
Government services provider Serco Group (LSE:SRP) today upgraded its annual sales and profit estimates as demand for its defence and immigration services helped fuel first half growth.
Adjusted profit for the current year is now expected to come in at around £245 million, up from last year’s £237 million and a 4% increase from management’s previous estimate.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company rose 7% in UK trading having come into this latest news down a fifth over the last year. Rival services provider Capita (LSE:CPI) is little changed over that time, while the FTSE 250 index is down almost 4%.
Serco operates across the five sectors of Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health, and Citizen Services. It operates more than 500 contracts in over 20 different countries.
Revenues for the first half to early July are expected to rise by 13% to approximately £2.5 billion, with organic growth adding 5%, acquisitions a further 6%, and currency changes the balance.
Adjusted profit for the first half is expected to be up around 8% year-over-year to at least £140 million. Strong demand for immigration services and a ramp up of contracts signed in previous years will more than offset a drop in Covid-related work and lower Asia-Pacific volumes.
First half results are scheduled for 3 August.
ii view:
Tracing its roots back to 1929, Serco today has around 50,000 people assisting governments across the UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Examples of services it helps deliver include maintaining and servicing military aircraft to operating border control for immigration services or assisting the operational management of hospitals.
For investors, executional and reputational risk in running such services as immigration detention centres should not be overlooked. Costs generally for businesses remain elevated, the dividend was previously halted, while revenues generated overseas can be affected by currency movements.
- Cash or shares? What the data tells us about where to invest
- Sector Screener: a potent mix of growth potential and defensive appeal
- Stockwatch: making sense of this ultra-low valuation
More favourably, governments already financially stretched by the pandemic and soaring energy costs are likely to be seeking further ways to cut costs, including outsourcing services. Serco enjoys diversity of both customer sector and geographical region, the relatively new chief executive will be looking to inject renewed vigour back into group strategy, while the company is paying a dividend again, with a forecast yield of close to 2.5%.
Consensus analyst estimate of fair value is over 195p per share, implying longer-term support in the City. A stream of contracts and high demand should also keep investors happy.
Positives:
- Diversity of both services offered and geographical location
- Ongoing government desire to reduce costs
Negatives:
- Elevated costs
- Currency movements can drag on performance
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.