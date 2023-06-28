Cash or shares? What the data tells us about where to invest

As higher savings rates compete with yields on many shares, Sam Benstead looks at whether cash or the stock market is the best home for your money.

With interest rates rocketing from just 0.1% to 5% in 18 months, saving rates have also soared.

Investors can get about 5% from savings accounts, if they shop around and are willing to lock up their money for a year or more. Easy-access cash ISAs pay about 4%.

These returns appear very attractive given the security of having your money in cash, protected from market gyrations, especially when compared with the very low rates savers earned before interest rates moved up.

However, cash is not the risk-free option that many assume because of the corrosive effects of inflation on returns.

Schroders, the fund manager, calculates that cash returns after inflation – or “real” returns – remain negative, even though rates have risen strongly. Inflation is at 8.7% in the UK, well ahead of the 5% on offer from cash.

Duncan Lamont, head of strategic research, says: “Negative real returns mean losses. And the jump in inflation since early 2022 means that the value of cash is now eroding at a faster pace than for most of the previous decade, even if the cash earns today’s top available rates.”

Lamont argues that the stock market is a better place for long-term savings. “Over short periods cash is likely to fare better against inflation. Over long periods, cash fares worse, even where inflation is relatively low,” he said.

It found that over very short periods – three months or less – there has not been much difference in the likelihood of cash or shares, as measured by an index of US large-cap stocks, beating inflation. But for longer periods the gap widens “conclusively”.

The likelihood of stock market investments beating inflation is 100% where the investments are held for 20 years, according to Schroders.

“In other words, for every 20-year time frame in the past 96 years, equities delivered inflation-beating returns.

“So while stock market investments may be risky in the short run, when viewed against inflation they have offered far more certainty in the long run,” Lamont said.

The research concludes that while cash does have a place in portfolios, over the longer term the stock market has been the best place to be invested, even though in approximately half of the past 50 years the MSCI World index fell by at least 10%, and in a quarter of the past 50 years it fell by at least 20%.