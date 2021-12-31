ii view: M&G confident about shareholder returns
Modernising systems, cutting costs, and offering an estimated future dividend yield of over 8%. Buy, sell, or hold?
Full-year results to 31 December 2021
- Revenue up 16.7% to £17.8 billion
- Adjusted operating profit before tax down 8.5% to £721 million
- Capital cushion or solvency ratio strengthened to 218% (2020: 182%)
- Second interim dividend of 12.2p per share
- Total dividend for the year up 0.4% to 18.3p per share
- New £500 million share buy-back programme
Chief executive John Foley said:
"It has been another year of robust operational and financial performance, as we have delivered on all our demerger commitments.
"Our focus remains on delivering long-term sustainable growth and attractive returns to shareholders through a balanced approach to capital management, while investing in priority areas alongside further internationalisation and modernisation of the business. I am confident that 2022 will be an inflection point for us."
ii round-up:
M&G (LSE:MNG) is a savings and investment business. Managing money for both individual or retail savers and institutional investors, it operates across more than 25 markets. Following its demerger from Prudential (LSE:PRU), M&G shares began trading in October 2019.
M&G now operates under the two brands of Prudential Assurance for savings and insurance customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa and M&G Investments for asset management clients globally.
For a round-up of these latest results, please click here.
ii view:
With a history dating back more than 170 years, M&G today has over five million retail customers and more than 800 institutional clients. Assets under management and administration in this latest financial year rose 0.8% to £370 billion.
For investors, initiatives to improve both customer service levels and the performance of its retail funds remain ongoing. A retreat in profit suggests it has more to do in modernising and digitalising its legacy business, while competition in the asset management area remains intense, with low-cost managers such as Vanguard competing hard.
More favourably, cost savings continue to be pursued, while strategic acquisitions in both the UK and Europe have been made. A push towards green friendly investments is ongoing, while an ageing population and moves by government to place a greater emphasis on individuals to save for their own retirements provides for a favourable backdrop.
Significant capital generation in recent years and a target to achieve a further £2.5 billion come 2024 is also worth remembering, and is expected to comfortably cover expected dividend costs and allow for required investments. In all, and with the shares sat on a historic and estimated future dividend yield of over 8%, income investors may wish to stay patient.
Positives:
- Taking action to improve retail investment performance
- Attractive dividend payment (not guaranteed)
Negatives:
- Intense competition
- Adjusted operating profit retreated
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Strong hold
