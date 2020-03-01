Make the most of your ISA in 2022

Few of us are immune from tax increases, freezes and other headwinds, which means it’s more important than ever to make the most of valuable tax-free investment wrappers in 2022. But because the annual allowance of £20,000 must be used by the end of each tax year, time to put your cash to work is running out.

If you have earmarked money for investment, it can be difficult deciding where to put it. It’s why the experts at interactive investor have been busy writing share tips, ideas, guides and educational content designed to take the stress out of investing.

Whatever your reason for investing – or thinking about investing, in an ISA, we hope this hub provides you with some inspiration and new knowledge, for this tax year and next.