Make the most of your ISA in 2022

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Why prepare yourself for ISA season?

Few of us are immune from tax increases, freezes and other headwinds, which means it’s more important than ever to make the most of valuable tax-free investment wrappers in 2022. But because the annual allowance of £20,000 must be used by the end of each tax year, time to put your cash to work is running out.

If you have earmarked money for investment, it can be difficult deciding where to put it. It’s why the experts at interactive investor have been busy writing share tips, ideas, guides and educational content designed to take the stress out of investing.

Whatever your reason for investing – or thinking about investing, in an ISA, we hope this hub provides you with some inspiration and new knowledge, for this tax year and next.

8 March

Where have ‘keep calm and carry on’ regular ISA savers been investing?

By Jemma Jackson
8 March

Junior ISAs: where are ii experts investing their children’s ISAs?

By Jemma Jackson
4 March

Five AIM income stocks for your ISA in 2022

By Andrew Hore
3 March

The 30 investment trusts that would have made you an ISA millionaire

By Sam Benstead
28 February

10 ways to manage your ISA allowance at tax year-end

By Faith Glasgow
28 February

Who wants to be a Junior ISA millionaire?

By Katie Binns
25 February

Five AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2022

By Andrew Hore
25 February

ISA tips: five easy ways to find an active fund worth its salt

By Kyle Caldwell
24 February

Why is everyone talking about ISAs?

By Prerna Khemlani
21 February

ISA season: what now for the pandemic novice investor?

By Jemma Jackson
18 February

Top 20 most-bought sustainable funds, trusts and ETFs in ISAs

By Jemma Jackson
14 February

Jeff Prestridge: why ISA investors need to forget the use it or lose it message

By Jeff Prestridge
14 February

Big jump in ISA millionaires at interactive investor

By Jemma Jackson
24 June

Don’t be shy, ask ii…should I put money into a SIPP or an ISA?

By Kyle Caldwell
14 May

Stocks that fund managers own in their AIM ISA IHT portfolios

By Andrew Hore

